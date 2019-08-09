Comments
Wide Open Walls North Sacramento Block Party
Modstock music festival
Wide Open Walls North Sacramento Block Party
Tonight 6-9
Uptown Market
1409 Del Paso Blvd
https://www.facebook.com/events/2265835200413073/?active_tab=about
WOW Mural reveal at Capital Athletic Club of Ron Cunningham & Carinne Binda rehearsing dancers. Friday, August 15 from 6:30pm to 7:30pm with short dance performance beginning at 6:45pm
Modstock music festival
401 Needham Modesto California
COST:Totally free and open to the public
WEBSITE: VMI rocks.com