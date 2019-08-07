



Some Walmart employees are organizing a walkout on Wednesday to protest the retail giant’s stance on gun sales.

The planned employee walkout comes in the wake of two recent shootings at Walmart stores in Mississippi and El Paso that killed 24 people.

Organizers are calling on Walmart to stop selling guns in its stores and have posted a Change.org petition asking for public support. As of Wednesday morning, the walkout has received nearly 20,000 signatures.

“We have one demand, and that is all. We value Walmart and our fellow associates, but we are no longer willing to contribute our labor to a company that profits from the sale of deadly weapons,” organizers wrote in the petition.

It’s unclear how many, if any, Walmart associates will participate in the walkout.

Walmart has said it will not stop selling firearms. But, last year, the company raised the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21. Walmart also no longer carries weapons resembling assault-style rifles.