GALT (CBS13) – Four people were arrested on suspicion of theft and several other charges at a Walmart in Galt on Sunday.

Officers arrived to the Walmart on Twin Cities Road to a report of a theft. The vehicle the suspects were in had stolen out of Stockton, and the four occupants were placed under arrest, according to a statement from the Galt Police Department.

According to police, the male driver was identified as Terron Adams, 41, of Stockton who was charged with vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a billy club, commercial theft, conspiracy, and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

A female occupant was identified as Kevnisha Smith, 30, of Stockton and was charged with commercial theft, conspiracy, and was also found to have an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

The other two female occupants were arrested for commercial theft and conspiracy.

Three subjects were booked at the Sacramento County jail and the other person was released from the scene with a promise to appear.