



A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the Stanislaus County town of Empire early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Downing Lane and McCoy Avenue in the town of Empire, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Empire is located about 5.5 miles east of Modesto.

Around 12:09 a.m., the victim was shot in the midsection and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. Deputies in the area heard the shots and went to investigate. They learned the victim had run inside a residence on nearby North Abbie Street.

A group of people was walking in the area when the shooting occurred and witnessed the shooting but none are cooperating with authorities, said Schwartz.

The shooter has been described only as wearing dark clothing.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.