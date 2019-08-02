HERALD (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a grass fire in southeast Sacramento County.

The fire – which has been dubbed the Browns Fire – is near Twin Cities and Clay Station roads, northeast of Herald.

#BrownsFire off Twin Cities Road and Clay Station Road, Northeast of Herald in Sacramento County is 84 acres and 75% contained. pic.twitter.com/Q5MxggUSNw — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 2, 2019

As of around 11:47 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire has reported that the burn area is now 84 acres with a 75 percent containment. This is up from 50 acres and 25 percent containment around 11 a.m.

There has been no word on if any homes or other structures are threatened.

