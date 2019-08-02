Filed Under:CAL FIRE, Sacramento County

HERALD (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a grass fire in southeast Sacramento County.

The fire – which has been dubbed the Browns Fire – is near Twin Cities and Clay Station roads, northeast of Herald.

As of around 11:47 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire has reported that the burn area is now 84 acres with a 75 percent containment. This is up from 50 acres and 25 percent containment around 11 a.m.

There has been no word on if any homes or other structures are threatened.

Updates to follow. Keep checking back for updates.