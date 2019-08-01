



— A woman is under arrest for attempted murder after trying to stab her ex-sister-in-law with a kitchen knife outside a bank, according to Roseville police.

Officers responded to the bank on the 2900 block of Douglas Boulevard Tuesday after reports of three people fighting outside. The caller said the incident involved two women and a man, with the man holding a knife and one of the women injured from a stab wound.

Police later determined that a husband and wife, later identified as 32-year-old Ziaoxin Wu, were finalizing their separation of marriage Tuesday. The husband’s sister came along for support.

After they were done inside the bank, Wu reportedly became upset, and took a large kitchen knife out of her purse, trying to stab her ex-husband’s sister.

The husband tried to intervene, so police say Wu tried to stab him, and inadvertently stabbed herself in the abdomen.

Wu was arrested but hospitalized for her wounds. Police say she will remain under police supervision until she is booked into the South Placer Jail for attempted murder.