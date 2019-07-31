



Residents in Sacramento will see additional public transportation options, starting Wednesday, as the company Lime rolls out their scooters throughout the city.

The company says it will make 250 of its stand-up rental scooters available throughout the city, with about 20% of them placed in what the company calls “opportunity areas” of south and southeast parts of the city, according to a statement from the company.

It costs $1 to unlock the scooters and 20 cents per minute of usage. That cost will be discounted by 50% for people receiving federal, state, or local assistance through its program called Lime Access.

“Lime and other shared rideables provide communities who may not have access or can afford a car with an affordable mobility option,” said Sacramento Vice-Mayor Eric Guerra.

Stand-up electric scooters have rolled into more than 100 cities worldwide, and demand for the two-wheeled scooters continues to soar, popularized by companies like Lime and Bird. In the U.S. alone, riders took 38.5 million trips on rentable scooters in 2018, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.

Riders adore the free-flying feel of the scooters that have a base the size of a skateboard and can rev up to 15 miles per hour. They’re also cheap and convenient. In many cities, they can be dropped off just about anywhere after a rider reaches their destination.

