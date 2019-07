SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s a boy! The Sacramento Zoo released pictures Tuesday of their newest red panda cub, Gizmo.

The zoo said his keepers named him after a character from the Gremlins movie.

The keepers say Gizmo is spunky, plump, and active. But he definitely enjoys his uninterrupted nap times.

At six weeks old, Gizmo weights 661 grams, seven times more than his birth weight.

Next up, the tiny cub will get his first vaccines and another weigh-in.