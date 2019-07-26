SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores in California and at least 40 other states is being recalled because it might be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix has a “Best If Used By” date of July 8, 2021, or July 9, 2021. The one-ounce jars have a product UPC of 0 78742 24572 0.

The manufacturer, Williams Foods LLC, is also recalling Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium sold at HEB stores, which are in Texas. The 1.25-ounce jars have best-by dates of July 10, 2021, July 11, 2021, and July 15, 2021.

The cumin in both products came from Mincing Spice Company. A sample from the lot of cumin used to make both products was tested by a customer and the test showed possible Salmonella contamination.

The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, DC and the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY

So far no customers have reported any illness.

Customers who have the recalled product are being told to return it to the store for a full refund.