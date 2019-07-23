ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff from people at a Roseville water park.

Roseville police say at least 30 people at Golfland Sunsplash reported to authorities that their property had been stolen back on July 16. The suspect mainly targeted people who had left items unattended, police say.

Security at the water park was able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Hayward resident Aryan Parihar.

Parihar was then arrested by officers that same day. With him being suspected of stealing more than $12,500 worth of property, Parihar is facing grand theft charges.

Police say the incident is an important reminder for people to properly secure their property.