SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – RAGÚ is recalling a variety of pasta sauce flavors because the sauce may contain fragments of plastic.

The sauces were produced between June 4-8 and so far no one has complained or been injured.

Retail locations who received the recalled sauces have been notified already so they will no longer be sold; however, customers should check to see if they’ve already purchased any of the recalled sauces.

These recalled sauces are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion Cap code: JUN 06 20YU2

20YU2 Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

The Cap Code and Best Use By Date are printed on the yellow jar cap.

SWIPE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Recalled RAGU Sauce Credit: Mizkan America

Mizkan America, which manufactures RAGÚ, said customers with recalled pasta sauces should call the Customer Service Hotline at 800-328-7248. The Customer Service Team is available Monday-Friday 7:30 am-5:00 pm Central Time. Customers will get a replacement coupon and instructions about returning the product for further examination.