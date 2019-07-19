SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction starts Friday, July 19, at 10 pm on the Northgate and Raley Boulevard exits on Interstate 80 in Sacramento and will keep the ramps closed until 6 am Monday, July 22.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work around-the-clock on the on- and off-ramps at northbound Northgate Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 80 and the on- and off-ramps from southbound Raley Boulevard to westbound Interstate 80.

Detours will be in place and CHP will be at the closures for traffic enforcement.

Per Caltrans, “The work is part of a pavement rehabilitation project to repair and update the surfaces of nine overcrossings in North Sacramento.”