VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A woman in Vacaville was out for a walk Tuesday morning when she heard what sounded like a child screaming.

But it wasn’t a child. It was actually a fawn that got its head stuck in a fence.

So, she called the police, and after some careful work, they were able to break the young deer free as it’s mother watched on.

As soon as it was free, the fawn quickly ran to its mother.