



Universal Security Instruments is recalling about 180 thousand smoke alarms because they may not alert people of smoke or fire.

The battery-powered smoke and fire alarms can have a misaligned internal switch that causes the alarms to not activate. They were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016 for about 10 dollars. The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly operate.

The recalled smoke and fire alarms are:

10-year

battery-operated

Model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB

Date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11

5 and a half inches in diameter

white

“Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front.

The model number and date code can be found on a label on the back.

Customers should immediately press the test button to determine if the smoke alarm is working properly. If the smoke alarm does not sound during the test, consumers should immediately contact Universal Security for a replacement.