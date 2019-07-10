SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A public unveiling was held Wednesday evening to show what the new I Street Bridge could look like.

The arch-like dramatic design is said to be the favorite of the nine different designs brought to the table.

The bridge connects West Sacramento to the Downtown Sacramento area, crossing the Sacramento River between the Railyards.

Plans also include a new bicycle and pedestrian crossing.

Officials will hold one more public workshop before breaking ground.