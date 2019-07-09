



ATTLEBORO, Mass. (CBS13/AP) — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he’s doing “much better” after suffering a second stroke.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the former Roseville High School standout says he knew what was happening immediately last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.

An ambulance took Bruschi to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The Instagram post includes a list of the several warning signs of a stroke that should prompt an immediate call to 911.

The 46-year-old Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 days after the Patriots’ third Super Bowl win and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons for the team.

Bruschi was a multi-sport athlete for Roseville High. He went onto attend the University of Arizona before being a third-round pick for the Patriots.

Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.