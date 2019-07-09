



—The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s department confirmed that the Waterloo Road homicide suspect, 32-year-old Alejandro Ruvacalba, was arrested in the standoff at La Quinta Inn Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s office said Ruvacalba fatally shot 42-year-old Anthony Quismondo last Wednesday evening on the 2600 block of E. Waterloo Road. The victim was reportedly selling shoes when Ruvacalba tried to rob him and shot him.

Earlier Tuesday, another person was taken into police custody at a hotel in Stockton where, police say, a dangerous situation was unfolding. It is not clear how that man is connected to the unfolding situation.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Andrea Lopez said Ruvacalba had a woman in the hotel room and let her go at some point. The relationship between him and the woman is unclear at this time.

Lopez said hostage negotiators responded to the scene and worked to contact the suspect while he was inside the La Quinta Inn on West March Lane.

A SWAT team also responded to the scene.

Guests at the La Quinta Inn said they were not being allowed back into their rooms due to the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.