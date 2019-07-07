Savoury
2240 Lake Washington Blvd.
West Sacramento
916.873.8071

Pop Culture Toy Show
https://www.facebook.com/events/368202883834233/

Streets Pub and Grub
1804 J St, Sacramento, California 95814

Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Moodle Squishy
http://maggienoodle.storenvy.com/
moodlesquishy.com

Let Them Eat Cake
July 11, 5:30pm
Beatnik Studios
723 S Street
Sacramento
Tickets $40 or $75 for two
https://www.sacselfhelp.org/

Kids/Teens Acting Summer Camps
7/15-7/18
Roseville
916.913.9791
http://www.forciercasting.com/services.html

