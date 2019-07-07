Boy's Motorbike ReturnedA Colfax boy's stolen motorbike was returned to him by Placer County Sheriff's deputies after they recovered it during a traffic stop.

13 hours ago

Morgan Territory BrewingAshley and Cambi are checking in with Morgan Territory Brewing in Tracy Today to talk about their BBQ from 12 pm to 8 they are having a BBQ catered by PJR's BBQ along with a live band.

14 hours ago

Midtown Farmers MarketSabrina Silva is checking out the produce at the Midtown Farmers Market.

14 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Rapper in Trouble, Royal Christening, and a Unique Gender Reveal!Ashley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

14 hours ago

National Fried Chicken DayJuly 6th is National Fried Chicken Day and we've called on the experts at Kiki's Chicken to share the secret behind creating the perfect fried chicken!

14 hours ago