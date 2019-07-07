STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person was killed in a crash in Stockton on Sunday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday a Kia was headed north on Locust Tree Road towards Kettleman Lane. Another vehicle, a Ford, was headed eastbound on Kettleman Lane, and as they entered the intersection, the driver of the Kia was not paying attention to the road, ran the stop sign, and hit the side of the Ford, say police.

The person sitting in the front passenger seat of the Ford suffered major injuries and later died at the hospital.

Neither alcohol nor drugs contributed to the crash, police say.