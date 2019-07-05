SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several people were evacuated and the sheriff’s SWAT team responded to reports of someone shooting a BB gun in Sacramento.

Around 7 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received reports of someone shooting a BB gun at a residence in the 3500 block of Morse Avenue, near Edison Avenue.

Deputies evacuated surrounding residences and tried to establish contact who they think is the shooter.

Authorities were trying to determine whether or not the gun is a BB gun or a real gun.