NORTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A starving young black bear found at Northstar Resort in Lake Tahoe in April now has a new home.

The bear, not even a year old, gained national attention after a snowboarder posted a video of the animal fearlessly approaching, possibly in search of food. California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) brought the bear captured the bear and took it to the Wildlife Investigations Lab in Rancho Cordova, where veterinarians noticed some concerning neurological abnormalities with the animal, including a persistent head tilt, according to a statement from the CDFW.

Following treatments from veterinarians, his overall health was much better, but the head tilt remained. The cause of the tilt could, and as a result, returning the bear to the wild was ruled out.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center San Diego County and they agreed to take him. This week, CDFW staff tranquilized the little bear and moved him to San Diego County. The center’s Director of Operations Christine Barton reports that he’s settling in nicely.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center is one of only two facilities that have wildlife rehabilitation centers that are trained and authorized to care for bears.

He’ll have enough food, lots of space, and attention from specially-trained staff.