



The toddler left at a Sacramento-area Fire Department has been tentatively identified.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department says they have been in contact with a woman who says she is the little girl’s mother. Detectives believe she is, in fact, the child’s mother and is working to confirm that.

The girl, who is approximately two years old, was left at a fire station on Sunday, June 30. A man said the toddler’s mom approached him at a South Sacramento Walmart and then left the child in his car. He brought her to a fire station for help.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public and media for their efforts in identifying Jane DOE and reuniting her with her mother.