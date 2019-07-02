PATTERSON (CBS13) — A suspect was arrested for arson Tuesday after a structure fire on Ash Avenue in Patterson, the Stanislaus Fire Investigative Unit said.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out at approximately 12:41 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was knocked down swiftly.

Stanislaus Regional FIU said there was significant property loss but no injuries have been reported.

Investigators along with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a follow-up on the incident Tuesday.