TRUCKEE (CBS13) — With summer in full swing and Independence Day celebrations around the corner, an alcohol ban is now in effect on the Truckee River through Saturday, July 6.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the ban Monday, explaining that open containers are not allowed within three feet along the Truckee River from Lake Tahoe to the Alpine Meadows Bridge.

Beginning Monday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Marine Unit started heavily patrolling the area, warning boaters can get a DUI for operating a watercraft under the influence.