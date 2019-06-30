STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection with the killing of a juvenile in Stockton.

On Saturday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Stockton Police Department about a homicide in the 600 block of S. Wilkie Street in Stockton, which is the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction.

They say Tony “Anthony” Garcia was shot during the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

One suspect is a described as a Hispanic male, approximately 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, slim, with a short, faded hairstyle, black hair, black beanie, wearing a white T-shirt, and dark basketball shorts. He is clean shaven and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male, approximately 18, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with curly black hair, a grey sweater, and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400, the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.