SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A Northern California couple has received the first permit to move into a prefabricated home placed on property destroyed by a devastating wildfire six months ago.

Butte County officials announced Friday that Kathy and Richard Towne received a certificate of occupancy for their one-story home on Ishi Drive in Magalia. It’s unclear whether they have moved in because the couple declined to be interviewed.

We are excited to finalize the first building permit for a new home placed on a property burned by the #CampFire. Congratulations to owners Kathy & Richard Towne. #resilience #buttestrong pic.twitter.com/rrUUoUypZF — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) June 28, 2019

The Townes weren’t the first to receive a building permit after the Nov. 8 fire destroyed 14,000 homes in Paradise and neighboring towns.

However, officials say they’re the first to finalize their permit because their home was completed off-site and transported to their property.

The county has issued 20 building permits and Paradise issued another 65, signaling more activity in the rebuilding effort.