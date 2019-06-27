



PITTSBURGH ( KDKA ) – Although we’ve been told it’s not good to eat raw cookie dough, it is a guilty pleasure for many people.

Many federal health agencies like the CDC say that “harmful germs can contaminate grains while it’s still in the field or at other steps during flour production. The bacteria are killed when food made with flour is cooked.” and this is what makes eating the uncooked desserts dangerous.

Luckily, Nestle Toll House has come out with a new edible cookie dough that you can purchase by the pint.

An excellent idea 😋 https://t.co/p22ls72Hbb — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) June 27, 2019

So far, the two known flavors are Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Monster.

There has not been an official release, but the product is in select stories and customers are excited.