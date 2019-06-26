DENAIR (CBS13) – A man is under arrest on suspicion of shooting at his neighbor’s house in Denair.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 5100 block of N. Gratton Road early Tuesday morning to investigate a reported shooting. The victim told deputies they heard the sounds of bullets hitting their property.

Deputies went to try and talk to the neighbor, but no one would answer.

Later in the morning, detectives got an arrest warrant for the neighbor, 58-year-old Frank Silva. Early Tuesday afternoon, as he was leaving his home, deputies pulled over and arrested Silva.

Silva’s home was then searched by a SWAT team and several firearms were found inside.

Silva has since been booked into Stanislaus County Jail and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.