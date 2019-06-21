



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A former Sacramento County football coach is behind bars facing murder charges.

Sacramento police say a Foothill High School defensive coordinator was arrested this week, and on Friday, the courtroom was full of football players and coaches showing their support for 38-year-old Lamont Providence.

“I’m shocked myself that we are faced with this,” said community member Paris Dye.

She and Courtney Schneider are two members of the Foothill athletic community who know Providence. They say he is well-respected in the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

“He’s been in this community for a very long time,” said Dye.

Charges stem from a deadly shooting in Natomas last month. He’s accused, alongside five other co-defendants, for shooting and killing Jaquan Wyatt outside an apartment building. They’re also accused of trying to murder another person, Dominique McNeely.

Providence was the offensive coordinator at the Foothill High School as recently as 2018.

“He was well-known, well-respected, loved and admired,” said Dye.

At his arraignment Friday, Foothill football players and coaches packed the courtroom in support of the former coach.

These school leaders believe the team will get through this.

“Our football team last year was really successful; I think they’re going to be better, even this year through this,” said Schneider.

Leaders with the school district released a statement also saying they were shocked to learn Providence is facing these charges. It reads:

“We were shocked when we learned that an individual who coached a Foothill High School football team during the 2018-2019 school year had been arrested for felony murder and attempted murder. We are not able to comment on specifics regarding the arrest because the incident is under investigation. More information regarding this case may be available from the Sacramento Police Department. “Twin Rivers unequivocally believes that all students deserve to have adults in their schools who act with integrity and make sure students are safe, respected and protected. The safety of our students is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to ensure that all students have a safe and nurturing learning environment at all times.”

School leaders tell us they learned of the charges on Thursday.

Providence is due back in court on July 19.