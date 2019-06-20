



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The body of a man who went missing at the confluence of the American River in Placer County earlier this month has been found.

Sayed Mohseni, 27, of Carmichael, was swept away by the river on June 4 and his body was found on Jun 16, according to a Place County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The body of the man who fell in the American River on June 4 has been located & recovered. He was found deceased in the river on June 16. He has been identified as Sayed Mohseni, 27, of Carmichael. pic.twitter.com/sXTEZyolpu — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) June 20, 2019

Friends say Mohseni tried to hold on to a tree branch but no one could get to him.