NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – PG&E will pay Nevada County, Yuba County and seven other counties and cities 415 million dollars for losses caused by the 2017 wildfires, including the Cascade, Lobo and McCourtney Fires.

The mediator-negotiated settlement was agreed upon Tuesday and covers the public entities’ claims only, including damage to roads and water systems, revenue reduction, and other public losses and costs not covered by insurance or other disaster assistance programs. The money will be split among the nine entities; however, the specific amount each entity will get is unknown.

The settlement does not affect any resident, individual, or business claims.

Yuba County will also receive 12 and a half million dollars for impacts related to last year’s Camp Fire.

The payment will be incorporated into PG&E’s bankruptcy settlement.

The Cascade Fire burned 9,989 acres, destroyed 264 structures, and damaged 10 structures. The Lobo Fire burned 821 acres, destroyed 47 structures, and damaged two structures near Rough and Ready. The McCourtney Fire burned 76 acres, destroyed 13 structures, and damaged two structures in Grass Valley.