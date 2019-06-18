SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Del Campo High graduate Dusty Baker will be inducted into the National Federation of State High School Associations National High School Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in four sports during his four years at the Sacramento school.

Baker, who spent 19 seasons playing Major League Baseball and 22 seasons managing teams, played football, basketball, baseball, and track and field for Del Campo in the 60s.

Some of his high school accomplishments include:

Scoring six touchdowns in one football game

Averaged 22 points and 17 rebounds in basketball

Offered a basketball scholarship to Santa Clara University

Set a school record of 9.8 in the 100-yard dash in track and field

23-6 effort in the long jump at the CA State Track and Field Meet

Baker was drafted by the Atlanta Braves and spent eight seasons with the team. He was actually on deck when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, passing Babe Ruth. Baker then spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, one season with the San Francisco Giants, and two seasons with the Oakland A’s. He was a two-time All-Star and finished the 1980 season fourth in MVP balloting. He won a World Series with the Dodgers.

As a manager, Baker spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals. He won a National League Pennant with the Giants in 2002 and was named National League Manager of the Year three times.

Baker is already of a member of several halls of fame:

Sacramento Sports Hall of Fame

Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame

California Black Sports Hall of Fame

Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame

The 12 newest members of the National High School Hall of Fame will be inducted June 30th in Indianapolis.