



— If you’re looking for Bigfoot, you might want to travel to western Pennsylvania where sightings of the legendary Sasquatch have spiked, according to an online organization that tracks the numbers related to the massive creature.

Most of the sightings are concentrated in Westmoreland County with 95 in Squatchermetrics’ database, The Patriot-News’ website, PennLive.com, reported Tuesday .

Pennsylvania’s No. 2 county for Bigfoot sightings is Allegheny, immediately west of Westmoreland County, with 46 reports, followed by Clearfield County with 27 sightings reported.

Bigfoot, a 6-to-9-foot-tall, hairy, ape-like creature that walks on two legs, has been the focus of monster hunters since the early 1960s.

Pennsylvania is already the No. 3 state for reported Bigfoot sightings, according to research conducted for the Travel Channel’s “In Search of Monsters,” which gathered data from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

BFRO found over 23,000 sightings in the United States since the 1950s, with the most found in Washington (2,032), California (1,697) and Pennsylvania (1,340).

“Not surprisingly, the Appalachian range has a high number of Bigfoot sightings,” the Travel Channel’s website reported. “With hundreds of miles of connected forestlands, it’s a prime space for a large animal to go undetected.”