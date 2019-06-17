VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A major intersection in Vacaville will be closed for several hours due to a hazmat incident, police say.

The intersection is at Peabody Road and Alamo Drive. Police haven’t said what the substance is or what caused the incident but say there is no immediate health concern for nearby residents, according to a Vacaville Police Department statement.

Closures include Mariposa, California, and Tulare drives.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the material is cleaned up.

This is a developing story.