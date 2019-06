LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — It’s not your typical joyride on Lake Tahoe.

Two women, one 19 and the other 20, are facing grand theft charges after stealing a dinghy.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Madison Riddle and Genevive Dyer were intoxicated when they took the boat. The two were caught after the owner of the dinghy spotted them while he was riding his bike in the area.

Deputies said the girls were too drunk to row back to shore. They were ultimately towed in by a harbor employee.