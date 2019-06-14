



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kids will get a cheap way to stay cool. On Friday, all Sacramento city public pools will be open for recreational swimming for only $1.

The city of Sacramento has 13 pools and four play pools.

“From swim lessons to family nights to lap swim and water aerobics, every pool will offer something for everyone this summer,” said City of Sacramento Recreational Superintendent Jackie Beecham.

Sacramento has also launched a summer reading challenge for those who want to keep swimming. Kids who read at least five books will receive a free swim pass for one adult and one child, and those who read 25 books will receive free swim lessons.

Click here to sign up.