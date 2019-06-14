



HALF MOON BAY (KPIX) — The California Coastal Commission slapped the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay hotel with a $1.6 million fine Thursday for repeatedly denying the public access to nearby beaches for almost two decades.

“The Ritz Carlon effectively stole from the people of California, because one of the things that makes California so great is that we get to go to the beach and we get to enjoy it,” said Surfrider Foundation California policy manager Jennifer Savage.

The national organization is dedicated to protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean and beaches and had been closely monitoring the Coastal Commission’s response to the complaints against the Ritz Carlton.

Cathy Mesina said she drove from San Jose to Cañada Verde Beach on Thursday because of the views, and because she knew she’d find parking. The beach can be accessed by using the Ritz Carlton.

“There’s no street parking here, you can’t walk here,” said Mesina. “On the weekdays I know I can find parking, on the weekends there’s no parking.”

But that may soon change after the Ritz Carlton Half Moon Bay agreed to pay the Coastal Commission the fine, as well as add more public parking spaces at the Cañada Verde parking lot and add signs that make it clear the hotel’s garage also has 25 public parking spots for beachgoers who want to go to nearby Cañada Verde and Redondo Beaches.

The hotel also agreed to add more signage that explains which trails and beaches can be accessed through the property.

