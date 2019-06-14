PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire and other agencies rescued a woman whose vehicle went off a cliff on Blue Canyon Road and Westbound Interstate 80.

The driver was able to call 911 and said she went over the cliff Thursday night. On Friday morning, firefighters found the driver about 75 feet below the road.

She was out of the vehicle and hurt. Due to the steep and unstable ground, crews used low-angle rescue techniques to bring the driver back up to the road in a stokes basket.

The driver was treated at Sutter Roseville Trauma Center.

