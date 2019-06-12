



Dashcam video captured the final, dramatic moments of a police chase in Citrus Heights.

On Tuesday, police were near the Walmart on 5821 Antelope Road when they began pursuing a silver pickup truck that had been reported stolen. The pursuit continued until the driver of the truck, a man, ran a red light at Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights and crashed into another pickup pulling a trailer, and a Pepsi truck, the CHP says.

The suspect and a female accomplice were arrested. Police have not announced charges.

Click here to watch the video. [Profanity warning]