LeVar Burton Park Dedication
Today
11am-2pm
1900 Expedition Way
Sacramento

Andrew McCarthy/Space photographer
Instagram @cosmic_background

Galt Library Reopening Celebration
Tonight
5pm
Galt-Marian O. Lawrence Library
1000 Caroline Ave.
Galt
http://www.saclibrary.org

Dawn McCarthy, Beauty & LifeStyle Expert, Dawn’s Corner
Go to http://www.dawnscorner.com for more details on certain product promotions, and please connect with me on my social media platforms!
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopdawnscorner/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdawnscorner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dawnscorner
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/dawnscornertv

The Blinker Bar
916-612-3472
http://www.blinkerbar.com
Instagram @the_blinker_bar
https://www.facebook.com/theblinkerbar
916-612-3472

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.