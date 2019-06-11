SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A statewide flex alert is in place until 10 p.m. due to high energy demand.

The California Independent System Operator Corporation is calling for voluntary electricity conservation until 10 p.m. to help avoid power interruptions.

Consumers are urged to turn off all unnecessary lights, postpone the use of major appliances and set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.

In addition to higher consumption, two units are offline due to mechanical failures leading to reduced power.