SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have identified the two Good Samaritans who rescued a baby boy from a Stockton dumpster on Tuesday.

Stockton police say the baby was found a little before noon on Tuesday along the 5900 block of Village Green Drive. Officers say John Pedebone and Troy Cooper happened on the baby, which was wrapped up inside the dumpster, and reported it to police.

“Due to their quick actions, they most likely prevented a tragedy from occurring,” the Stockton Police Department wrote in a statement.

“I think that baby is something special…If no one wants him, me and my wife — we wanted to take him,” said Pedebone.

The baby is said to be doing well and is in the custody of child protective services.

Police have found the mother of the newborn, a teenager, nearby. She is facing felony child abuse and neglect charges.