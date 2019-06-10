MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are looking for a man who got physical with a senior while allegedly robbing a convenience store.

On Tuesday, June 4 around 6:30 p.m., the suspect walked up to the cash register and handed money to the cashier for a drink. When the cashier opened the register, the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed money from the drawer. While he was leaving the store, the man allegedly knocked over a senior, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

The suspect left eastbound on Floyd Avenue and is believed to live in the area between Coffee and Oakdale roads, off of Floyd Avenue. He may also behind a similar incident that happened on Friday at the CVS at Oakdale Road and Floyd Avenue, say police.

If you have any information about the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.