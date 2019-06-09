SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: A Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) truck sits at the scene of a three-alarm fire that started after a construction crew hit a gas line on February 07, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Construction crews continue to clean up a day after a three-alarm fire broke out when a construction crew punctured a gas line while digging with a backhoe on Geary Boulevard. The three-story tall flame that burned from the pipe damaged five building. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 500 firefighters are battling a wildfire that erupted in Northern California Saturday afternoon and spread quickly across brush-covered hills.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire near the community of Guinda in Yolo County grew overnight to 1,800 acres (2.8 square miles).

Officials say strong winds and temperatures in the 90s fueled the fire. An evacuation order was issued for an unknown number of homes on a rural road.

Windy, dry and hot conditions are expected to continue through Sunday afternoon. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shut off the power to selected regions to guard against wildfires.

Power was turned off to approximately 1,600 customers in Napa, Solano and Yolo counties and about 43,000 customers in Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties in the Sierra foothills.