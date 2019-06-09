SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities in Shasta County are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an inmate who walked away from the California Correction Center (CCC) Sugar Pine Conservation Camp on Sunday.

Inmate Irvin Enciso was last seen at the minimum-security camp at 12:45 p.m. and was discovered missing around 2:45 p.m. after an inmate count, according to a CDCR statement.

Law enforcement agencies, including the CHP and police and sheriff’s departments, have been notified of Enciso’s disappearance. He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, prescription glasses, and tennis shoes — possibly white in color. He may be also wearing a T-shirt.

Enciso had been in the facility since July 2017, serving a nine-year, eight-month sentence for assault with a firearm, conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm in public when not the registered owner, and first-degree burglary.

Anyone having information about or knowledge of the location of Enciso is asked to contact the CCC Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.