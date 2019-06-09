WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several shots were fired into a home in West Sacramento on Sunday night.

Police received reports of the shots around 7:51 p.m. Approximately five to seven rounds were fired into a home at the 600 block of Hardy Drive, according to a statement from West Sacramento police.

No injuries were reported although there were people inside the home and in front of the home at the time of the incident.

The victims of the residence are uncooperative, say police.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting.

It appears to be a drive-by shooting.