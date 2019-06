STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Kings will open up their second season at the Stockton Arena on Friday, November 8, 2019.

The G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings didn’t release its full 50 game schedule but did announce its priority dates for the upcoming season.

January 17, 2020

January 31, 2020

February 26, 2020

March 7, 2020

March 13, 2020

The Stockton Kings will play 24 games of the 2019-2020 season at home.