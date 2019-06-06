



June is the deadliest month for children swimming and playing in pools and spas, and the majority (72 percent) of deadly swimming incidents happened at a residential pool.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released its yearly report Thursday and it shows June had the highest fatality incident rate, with May-August being the most dangerous time of year for children in the water.

In 2016, the most recent year available, 389 children under age 15 drowned.

74 percent of deaths (289) occurred in children under five.

61 percent of deaths occurred in children ages 1-3.

Two-Year-Olds had the highest number of deaths by age.

97 percent of deaths were in pools, 3 percent in spas.

67 percent of those who drowned were boys, 33 percent were girls.

Drowning in the number one cause of unintentional death in children ages 1-4.

Drowning is the second leading cause of death in children ages 5-14.

In 2015, 348 children under 15 drowned.

An estimated 6,600 children a year will be treated at hospital emergency rooms for near-drowning incidents, including both pools and spas.