SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – June is the deadliest month for children swimming and playing in pools and spas, and the majority (72 percent) of deadly swimming incidents happened at a residential pool.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released its yearly report Thursday and it shows June had the highest fatality incident rate, with May-August being the most dangerous time of year for children in the water.

In 2016, the most recent year available, 389 children under age 15 drowned.

  • 74 percent of deaths (289) occurred in children under five.
  • 61 percent of deaths occurred in children ages 1-3.
  • Two-Year-Olds had the highest number of deaths by age.
  • 97 percent of deaths were in pools, 3 percent in spas.
  • 67 percent of those who drowned were boys, 33 percent were girls.
  • Drowning in the number one cause of unintentional death in children ages 1-4.
  • Drowning is the second leading cause of death in children ages 5-14.

In 2015, 348 children under 15 drowned.

An estimated 6,600 children a year will be treated at hospital emergency rooms for near-drowning incidents, including both pools and spas.

 