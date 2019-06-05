



— It’s the hottest day of the year so far and everyone, from people to pets, is feeling it.

At 10 p.m. it was still nearly 80 degrees outside. Last week the highs were only in the 60s. It seems as if Sacramento weather skilled Spring altogether, and people are doing anything they can to cool off.

“I cut all of her hair off because she’s been miserable she has been miserable because of the heat,” one pet owner, at Bark dog park, told us.

Meanwhile, firefighters are layering up and the first few fires of the summer are especially difficult for crews.

“We’re not yet acclimated to it so we have to take extra precautions for our people. We make sure we cycle them more, use a few more units than normal to make sure we’re able to take this heavy gear off, re-hydrate and really just cool off,” Metro Fire Captain Chris Vestal said.

ALSO: WATCH: Metro Fire Water Rescue Demonstration

While some were working in the heat others were doing what they could to cool off.

Families who packed Raley Field for the River City High School graduation were fanning themselves off with anything they could think of.

“I knew it was going to be hot and I wanted to show how proud I am of my daughter so I’m flaunting her around today and I wanted it to keep everybody cool,” one mom told us.

But fans, ice cream, and water are just not enough to make everyone happy.

“I’m moving. I’m moving I can’t stand the heat in Sacramento it’s just too much for me so I’m going to move back to where it’s cooler,” one resident said.