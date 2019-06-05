SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is trying to find homes for dozens of hamsters who were found abandoned in front of a store.

A total of 54 hamsters were found left out in the sun near an area PetSmart store, the shelter says. It’s unclear where the animals came from, but two pregnant females and two litters were found.

The shelter is now trying to find loving homes for the hamsters – and are offering a special two for $5 deal so that the little guys and gals can all be adopted.

All of the hamsters are being kept at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter at 3839 Bradshaw Road.